Knicks Trade Jericho Sims to Bucks
The New York Knicks have bid farewell to Jericho Sims.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, the Knicks have dealt the center to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the larger deal headlined by the swap of Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. In return, the Knicks are getting back points guard Delon Wright and cash from Milwaukee.
Thus ends Sims' four-season term with the Knicks after joining the team as a second-round pick in the 2021 draft.
One of the few "homegrown" players left on the Knicks' roster, Sims nonetheless struggled to gain any lasting role in the New York rotation. He ends his time in Manhattan averaging 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 points in 177 appearances, including 37 starts.
Sims' spot on the Knicks' roster was becoming redundant as is: with Karl-Anthony Towns manning the starting center's role, Precious Achiuwa had taken over as the top spell option. With Achiuwa promoted to the starting lineup thanks to OG Anunoby's injury, the Knicks had opted to use rookie Ariel Hukporti off the bench over Sims, who played a combined 21 seconds over the last two games. The potentially impending return of veteran Mitchell Robinson may have more or less sealed his fate.
In return, the Knicks get back Wright, who entered the Association as a first-round pick out of Utah in 2015. Wright, 32, is in the midst of his 10th season and averaged 2.5 points and 1.8 assists in 26 appearances (including two starts) with the Bucks this year. Per SNY's Ian Begley, the Knicks also sent over draft rights of Mathias Lessort to the Bucks while getting back the right to fellow French prospect Hugo Besson.
Sans Sims, the Knicks (34-17) return to action on Saturday night when they host the Boston Celtics (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).
