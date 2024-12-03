Could Knicks Trade Mitchell Robinson Before Deadline?
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been a force in the paint for the team throughout his career. Drafted in 2018, he immediately made his presence known, averaging 8.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in six seasons with the team.
However, this season Robinson has yet to see the floor due to rehab from foot surgery. This poses a major concern for the Knicks, as Robinson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Out of a possible 466 regular-season games across six seasons, Robinson has appeared in just 320, and that total will keep getting worse as he continues to be sidelined this season.
Robinson is expected to return at some point in January, but with health concerns and a limited offensive skillset, New York could consider moving the 7-foot center before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
The NBA trade market is expected to be extremely lucrative this season, with teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Washington Wizards already actively shopping players. The Knicks could dangle Robinson in trade discussions as teams could eye the 26-year-old center.
The Knicks have a depleted bench with Robinson and Precious Achiuwa sidelined, so they need reinforcements fast. Robinson could be swapped for a center who has more offense with enough defense and rebounding to be a net positive on that end. The Florida native isn't much of a factor on offense aside from putting up points in the paint and grabbing second-chance opportunities, which was a factor in New York benching him last season for Isaiah Hartenstein.
If Robinson is up for trade, expect the Bulls, Wizards, and Utah Jazz to be interested. All three teams have veterans that the Knicks could want at the forward and center positions, including Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas, and Walker Kessler. A trade would offer New York upgraded depth and a durable option before the playoffs.
Right now, no reports of a trade involving Robinson have surfaced, but it is worth noting that his name was thrown around before the season started, as New York and Utah were linked in talks surrounding Kessler. That could resurface before the trade deadline.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!