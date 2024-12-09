Mock Trade: Knicks Send Center to Western Contender
The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets have the opportunity to swap centers in a win-win scenario. Backup centers Steven Adams and Mitchell Robinson could be in need of fresh starts for reasons related to injuries.
Robinson has yet to play this season due to ankle surgery and is expected to return in January. However, his injury history with the Knicks could point to the team moving on from him and grabbing a more durable, experienced big to back up Karl-Anthony Towns.
Adams, who sat out all of last season after undergoing knee surgery, has been slowly getting back to normal in limited minutes this season. He also suffered a calf strain which has limited his participation as well.
Averaging 2.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes per game, Adams has more of an offensive skill set than Robinson, who provides more paint defense. On the surface, New York's low defensive rating should point to the team retaining Robinson, but Adams is still a solid paint defender and is healthier at the moment. The Knicks need to prioritize winning now.
Robinson would give the Rockets even more defense and height, solidifying a spot behind Alperen Sengun.
Rockets receive: Mitchell Robinson
Knicks receive: Steven Adams, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (via MEM)
In this trade, the Knicks hold more leverage due to Robinson being significantly younger. He has more time left in the league, while a 31-year-old Adams could be on the decline soon. Two second-round picks would suffice.
New York would save $1.7 million in cap space, while the Rockets would get even better defensively.
If either team wanted to make the deal bigger, the Knicks and Rockets both have bench pieces whose salaries would match. New York has young players in Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and other players with potential, while Houston could be looking to move on from 2023 first-round pick Cam Whitmore, who was recently designated to the Rockets' G League affiliate.
Both teams could benefit from this trade, giving each player a fresh start on a playoff team in another conference. If not, the Knicks could look elsewhere for a durable backup big.
