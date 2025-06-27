Knicks Guard Could See Larger Role
New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek is likely getting some flashbacks to a year ago when he was chosen in the NBA Draft with the No. 34 overall pick.
Kolek, 24, played in exactly half of the Knicks' games this season, averaging just two points per game.
Former head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't like to play rookies and young players all that much, but now that he is gone, Kolek could see a larger role in the 2025-26 campaign.
"Kolek was drafted early in the second round of last year’s draft out of Marquette, where he was the NCAA’s assists leader in the 2023-24 collegiate season," Empire Sports Media contributor Dylan Backer wrote.
"Kolek could have a much bigger role next season, especially with their guard depth looking uncertain. Cameron Payne, Delon Wright, and Landry Shamet are all free agents, and it is unclear if the Knicks will retain any of them."
"That’s where Kolek comes into play. The small guard is an exceptional playmaker and flashed that ability in his limited playing time this past season."
Kolek learned a lot from his teammate Jalen Brunson and others, and there's hope that those lessons will translate onto the court in his second season.
The Knicks will likely add a point guard in free agency or retain Payne or Wright, but Kolek could be seen as a player deserving of a larger role next year.
The new head coach, whoever it may be, will have to see what Kolek brings to the table for himself before deciding what kind of role he will play, but he grew a lot in his rookie year, and that should go a long way for the former Marquette guard.
Kolek could appear for the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League, which takes place next month.
