Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Closer to Completion After Wolves Pick
The New York Knicks are seeing one of their former selections being used by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
With the No. 17 overall pick, the Timberwolves selected French big man Joan Beringer as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks.
Back in September, the Knicks acquired Towns and the draft rights to prospect James Nnaji while the Wolves got Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and the draft rights to Beringer.
Beringer, 18, last played for Cedevita Olimpija, which is located in Ljubljana, Slovenia. He signed a four-year contract with the club back in Nov. 2024, but he will get bought out and come to the Timberwolves next season to team up with fellow French center Rudy Gobert.
He is an incredibly raw prospect, so the Knicks might be able to sleep a little better tonight knowing they didn't give up a player who will have much impact for the Wolves in the Towns deal.
The Knicks will also see the No. 26 overall pick, which originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets, used tonight as part of the Mikal Bridges deal.
