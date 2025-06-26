All Knicks

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Closer to Completion After Wolves Pick

Karl-Anthony Towns' trade to the New York Knicks is one step closer to completion.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during warmups prior to game six. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns looks on during warmups prior to game six. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are seeing one of their former selections being used by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

With the No. 17 overall pick, the Timberwolves selected French big man Joan Beringer as part of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade to the Knicks.

Back in September, the Knicks acquired Towns and the draft rights to prospect James Nnaji while the Wolves got Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and the draft rights to Beringer.

Beringer, 18, last played for Cedevita Olimpija, which is located in Ljubljana, Slovenia. He signed a four-year contract with the club back in Nov. 2024, but he will get bought out and come to the Timberwolves next season to team up with fellow French center Rudy Gobert.

He is an incredibly raw prospect, so the Knicks might be able to sleep a little better tonight knowing they didn't give up a player who will have much impact for the Wolves in the Towns deal.

The Knicks will also see the No. 26 overall pick, which originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets, used tonight as part of the Mikal Bridges deal.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News