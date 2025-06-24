Former Scorer Reflects on His Introduction to Knicks Fans
The New York Knicks fan base has a reputation like no other. They celebrate harder than anyone when their once-proud franchise breaks free from the shackles of mediocrity with playoff success, hype up any young prospect who gives them on-court hope, and make their presence known on draft night.
As much as they love their Knicks, they're not the easiest group to win over. They've become known for booing their own first round selections, a pattern born out of opinionated New Yorkers often disagreeing with sloppy management that's since gone meta now that the Knicks are back out of the gutter.
With this summer's draft set to commence on Wednesday, one NBA veteran took the time to look back on his introduction to the Knicks and their tortured fan base.
Danilo Gallinari opened up on his draft night perspective on the "Run Your Race" podcast, having gone sixth overall in 2008 to a Knicks team that was much less competent than the one that stands here in 2025.
"When you get drafted by the Knicks, it's not the same thing as getting drafted by any other team, and you're gonne get boo'd," Gallinari recalls his agent warning him ahead of the selection. "If you're not number one, you're gonna get boo'd."
"They called by name, and the whole theater at Madison Square Garden boo'd the shit out of me...saying all kinds of crazy stuff," the Italian forward said. "Can't say all the stuff that I heard, but my English was very good already, so I understood everything."
Gallinari was one in a long line of victims of the Knicks' messy management in the 2000's, but even in what turned out to be a talented draft, he still prevailed with one of the better careers of the 2008 prospects. He didn't win an MVP like Russell Westbrook or Derrick Rose did, but the stretch scorer stuck around in the league until last season, having suited up for eight teams across 14 years in averaging 14.9 points.
The Knicks don't have nearly as desirable a pick to look forward to this week as they did 17 years ago, set to make their only choice of the draft at #50, and this is just a taste of the fierce audience they'll soon be playing for.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!