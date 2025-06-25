Knicks Interviewing Former Hornets Coach
The New York Knicks aren't nearly done with their head coaching search, and they know it.
They've already interviewed a few enticing candidates in former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Mica Nori, and look to add to their list of available coaches worth speaking to in attempting to bring James Borrego, another one-time lead, in for a chat.
Borrego was rumored to be gaining some traction as a name the Knicks could examine in recent days, and now gets the official invite. The former Charlotte Hornets head coach spent four seasons in his first and most recent stint as the top man with the clipboard, leading the squad to a 45.8% winning percentage in 301 games.
He quickly returned to prominence after Charlotte let him go, taking a job with the New Orleans Pelicans as an assistant coach where he remains. Whispers surrounding his return to a head coaching role date back to last offseason, and the Knicks may give him a chance as the team's Tom Thibodeau successor.
The team's already come a long way from their violent start to the offseason, which they spent by wildly spraying interviews to coaches who were not available for such conversations. They remain engaged with a few choice options, but are clearly taking some more realistic angles as they remain the only franchise without a head coach currently in place.
