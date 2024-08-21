Knicks Have One of NBA's Most Overlooked Rookies
Rookie point guard Tyler Kolek was a surprise to fall to the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, but the New York Knicks were happy to trade up and select him with the No. 34 overall pick.
Kolek could have been chosen by the Knicks with one of their late first-round selections, but they opted to trade No. 24 and select French forward Pacome Dadiet at No. 25.
Bleacher Report draft analyst Jonathan Wasserman believes Kolek may be one of the five most overlooked rookies from this most recent draft class.
"Last year's rotation was missing a guard who can run offense and consistently create open/rhythm looks for teammates. Miles McBride's contributions revolve more around shotmaking and defensive pressure. Cameron Payne could steal some minutes from Kolek, but college basketball's assist leader last year still offers another level of feel as a facilitator," Wasserman writes. "And passing IQ typically translates. Kolek may have trouble blowing by or finishing. But the Knicks won't be calling on the rookie for scoring. He'll leave his mark on games with playmaking, setting up shooters and finishers off pick-and-rolls and penetration."
Kolek has five years worth of college experience, which should put him on a different trajectory compared to other rookies. Kolek probably isn't going to be a star in the NBA, but the Knicks aren't asking him to be anything more than who he is. Kolek can serve as a complementary role player, helping his Knicks teammates get to their spots and put them in the best position possible to succeed.
Being a table-setting point guard for one of the league's best teams won't be easy, which is why Kolek won't see too much run in his rookie year. However, he will eventually be called upon to showcase what he can do.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!