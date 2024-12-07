Knicks Unselfish on Offensive End
The New York Knicks have the league's best offense, and it's large in part due to everyone playing their part at a high level.
It's exactly what coach Tom Thibodeau had in mind when building this year's team.
“I just think it’s all-around play. Playing unselfishly, creating advantages for each other, taking good shots," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "We want to be top 10 on both sides of the ball. But I think we established that for the past couple of years, we’ve been pretty highly rated offensively.”
The biggest trait needed for Thibodeau's offense is unselfishness, and the coach is happy about where his team is at in that regard.
“They’ve made a conscious effort to move the ball and create advantages. The more you help somebody else, the more you’re helping yourself," Thibodeau said. "I think the cuts have been decisive; driving the ball off the cut, and then relocating, and just being unselfish, making the extra pass to get a great shot. That takes everyone working together, and I think they’re all doing that. The unselfishness has been terrific.”
Thibodeau isn't the only one excited about what the offense has done. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson had kind words for the offense as well.
"I just think we have the basketball IQ and everything to go out there and do what’s asked of us," Brunson said. "We know we have a lot of weapons out there. We know we have a lot of threats all over the court. We just have to play off each other.”
One of the weapons that has elevated the ceiling of the team is Karl-Anthony Towns, who was acquired in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. His presence on the court has drastically changed what the Knicks have been able to do on offense.
“Wherever the ball goes, the defense will tell us who gets the shot, who gets to have that opportunity," Towns said. "Everyone in the locker room was excited and happy for others hitting shots, making the extra pass — even if it costs you a stat. That’s winning basketball, and that’s what New York wants to see.”
The Knicks return to the court at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Detroit Pistons.
