All Knicks

Knicks Unselfish on Offensive End

The New York Knicks like to share the ball and the credit on offense.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Dec 5, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) drives to the basket while being defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks have the league's best offense, and it's large in part due to everyone playing their part at a high level.

It's exactly what coach Tom Thibodeau had in mind when building this year's team.

“I just think it’s all-around play. Playing unselfishly, creating advantages for each other, taking good shots," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "We want to be top 10 on both sides of the ball. But I think we established that for the past couple of years, we’ve been pretty highly rated offensively.”

The biggest trait needed for Thibodeau's offense is unselfishness, and the coach is happy about where his team is at in that regard.

“They’ve made a conscious effort to move the ball and create advantages. The more you help somebody else, the more you’re helping yourself," Thibodeau said. "I think the cuts have been decisive; driving the ball off the cut, and then relocating, and just being unselfish, making the extra pass to get a great shot. That takes everyone working together, and I think they’re all doing that. The unselfishness has been terrific.”

Thibodeau isn't the only one excited about what the offense has done. Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson had kind words for the offense as well.

"I just think we have the basketball IQ and everything to go out there and do what’s asked of us," Brunson said. "We know we have a lot of weapons out there. We know we have a lot of threats all over the court. We just have to play off each other.”

One of the weapons that has elevated the ceiling of the team is Karl-Anthony Towns, who was acquired in an offseason trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves. His presence on the court has drastically changed what the Knicks have been able to do on offense.

“Wherever the ball goes, the defense will tell us who gets the shot, who gets to have that opportunity," Towns said. "Everyone in the locker room was excited and happy for others hitting shots, making the extra pass — even if it costs you a stat. That’s winning basketball, and that’s what New York wants to see.”

The Knicks return to the court at 7:30 p.m. ET against the Detroit Pistons.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News