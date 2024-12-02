Knicks Star Wins Eastern Conference Player of Week
The New York Knicks' captain helped right their ship and he earned a little kudos from the NBA for it.
The NBA announced on Monday that Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson earned the most recent Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award for the week ending Dec. 1. It's the sixth such honor of Brunson's career and first this season. All have been earned since he joined the Knicks before the 2022-23 campaign
In four games, including three Knicks victories, Brunson averaged 26.8 points, 9.8 assists, and shot over 54 percent from the field and over 52 percent from three-point range. That included a 37-point tally in Wednesday's loss in Dallas, which tied his season-best, and a 31-point output that saved the Knicks massive embarrassment during Friday's win in Charlotte.
Thanks to his efforts, the Knicks (12-8) emerged with a winning record in what was tied for the team's longest road trip this season. New York has also won seven of nine overall, allowing them to maintain a residency in the Eastern Conference's top four.
Brunson will get a chance to protect his title when the Knicks continue a lengthy homestand against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). The winner of that game will receive an invite to the NBA Cup's knockout portion via East Group A victory.
Joining Brunson in weekly immortality is Alperen Sengun, who posted averages of 21.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 9.0 assists in a perfect three-game week for the Houston Rockets. This is also Senguin's first award this season and the second of his career.
In honorable mentions, the NBA also announced that Brunson teammate Karl-Anthony Towns was likewise considered for the honor. Towns averaged 22 points and 15 rebounds in the quartet, posting a double-double in each segment.
