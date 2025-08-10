Knicks Urged to Bring Back Veteran Guard
The New York Knicks are still figuring out how to proceed with veteran wing Landry Shamet.
SNY contributor David Vertsberger believes the Knicks should look into bringing Shamet back for a second season in the Big Apple.
"Another thing this roster could use is some pure shooting, as their two offensive hubs are also their best shooters, and their role players could sometimes be iffy from range. Their two bench pickups this offseason are reliable, but nothing extraordinary from there either," Vertsberger wrote.
"Enter Shamet, who was one of New York’s best bench pieces in 2024-25."
"If he’s interested in returning on a veteran’s minimum without assured playing time, the Knicks would happily welcome back his career 38.5 percent clip from deep."
Shamet has been floated around as a possibility for the Knicks in the past. SNY reporter Ian Begley revealed last month that there was mutual interest in a reunion between Shamet and the Knicks.
"Who might the Knicks sign with that veteran’s minimum deal? They have continued to touch base with Ben Simmons during the free agency period," Begley wrote in July.
"I’m sure they have touched base with other vets as well. Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook are among the lead guards still on the market. Teams are wondering if Washington will agree to a buyout with veteran guard Marcus Smart. For what it’s worth, the Knicks don’t seem to be exclusively focused on ball-handling guards with that last spot. New York still sees Landry Shamet as a possibility and Shamet remains open to returning to New York."
Shamet isn't someone that will have a major impact on the roster, but he appears to be a veteran that the Knicks appreciate having around.
Shamet, 28, averaged 5.7 points per game in 50 appearances with the Knicks this season.
If he rejoined the Knicks, he would have a tough time cracking Mike Brown's rotation, which already has 9 or 10 guys ahead of Shamet. However, the final third of championship rosters always have sound veterans and Shamet could certainly fit the bill.
