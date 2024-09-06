Knicks Urged to Make Three-Team Trade
The New York Knicks must soon make a decision in regards to Julius Randle and his future with the franchise.
The 29-year-old power forward is entering the final year of his contract, which is why he has been thrown around in trade rumors and scenarios across the internet.
The latest edition of this comes from Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus, who sends Randle to the Charlotte Hornets in a three-team blockbuster. In the full deal, the Hornets acquire Randle and Jericho Sims from the Knicks along with Corey Kispert and Marvin Bagley III from the Washington Wizards. In return, the Wizards get Josh Green and Cody Martin from the Hornets and a pair of protected 2025 first-round picks from the Knicks. The Knicks get Grant Williams and Nick Richards from the Hornets along with two trade exceptions.
"The Knicks grew into a playoff team with Randle, but the team's identity has evolved. Randle isn't near the tier of LeBron James, but their games have similarities as big, strong, physical shot creators. With the emergence of the Villanova Knicks (Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and now Bridges), Randle is an expensive ball-stopper that just doesn't fit anymore," Pincus writes. "Williams has a team-friendly contract for the next three years ($40.9 million), and the Knicks address a significant issue with the loss of Hartenstein in Richards."
The Knicks want to get a long-term deal with Randle solidified. However, they would rather get some value out of him then let him walk in free agency, so if negotiations hit a snag, the Knicks should seek a trade. While the Knicks don't get any draft picks to replenish themselves after sending majority of their future draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets for Mikal Bridges, they get a sound role player in Williams and fix their center scenario with Richards.
It might not be the best offer the Knicks could get, but it checks off some boxes and strengthens the depth of the team moving forward.
