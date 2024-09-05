All Knicks

Knicks Should Change Julius Randle's Role

The New York Knicks could flirt with lineups that have Julius Randle playing center.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 16, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have to get creative with ways to change their center rotation.

Losing Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency to the New York Knicks is a massive blow and the team has to make adjustments in-house.

The team didn't find an outside option to replace Hartenstein, so there are looking to fill the void with Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and potentially Julius Randle.

While Randle is the team's starting power forward, Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale proposes that the Knicks should allocate a third of his minutes at the center position.

"Allocating one-third of Randle's minutes to this lineup structure still amounts to quite the leap. But this is also New York's most efficient path to playing its best guys," Favale writes. "Rolling with Robinson or someone else ensures the Knicks will almost always have two of Randle, Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo on the bench. A Randle-Anunoby frontcourt yanks that number down to one. And it can shrink to zero if and when Thibs pivots to this look during Jalen Brunson's breathers."

Randle is capable of playing center, but at 6-8 he would be one of the shortest players in the league at that position. The Knicks won't be able to get away with him playing a whole lot at center, but given their current roster, it isn't that bad of an idea.

The team has a surplus of wings in Anunoby, Bridges, Hart and DiVincenzo, and coach Tom Thibodeau won't be able to play all four of those guys together with Brunson. Getting three of them on the court together won't be easy, but it is far more likely to happen if Randle is capable of playing center.

Sometimes lineups can be as simple as playing the best five basketball players you have, and the Knicks are in the best position to do that if Randle slides over to the middle.

Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

