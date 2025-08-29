Knicks Voted Top Shelf Contender
The vote is in for the New York Knicks; they're favored as one of the most popular teams to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals and, as a result, have drummed up some appeal as lower-ballot candidates to win the whole thing next summer.
The public has already generally made up their minds on the Knicks after an offseason performance from the front office that's given the public plenty to talk about. The starting lineup isn't perfect, still posing several rotational questions that'll need ironing out by new head coach Mike Brown, but they've bolstered the bench with more helpful win-now pieces to increase New York's chances of taking advantage of their drastically weaker Eastern Conference.
ESPN's panel of experts have taken notice of how the Knicks have attempted to build on last season's deep playoff run, favoring them as one of the easiest bets to make it back to the conference finals and represent the east in the finals. They earned 72 points from the pool of voting analysts, just tailing the Cleveland Cavaliers at 98 and leading the next-closest Orlando Magic by 51 points.
"One thing that must be considered in the current era is that the Knicks -- unlike the Cavs -- are currently under the second apron, which gives them significantly more flexibility to add to or adjust their roster during the season," the insiders wrote. "The Knicks are somewhat settled with this current roster, but are in a position to go after a big name if one becomes available before the February deadline. That could be a factor down the line."
The Knicks aren't just ducking some of the taxes of the dreaded second apron; they still have room to build. Newcomers Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson fit into New York's plan of surrounding Jalen Brunson with more scorers to take some of the load off, and they still have a veteran's minimum contract remaining for one more available free agent.
That enhanced depth pairs well with the revamped coaching staff and the star player to guide the way on the court in juicing the Knicks' odds of winning it all, admittedly much more diminished compared to their more weathered western foes.
The Knicks still got a few votes thrown their way by ESPN's voters in this category, favored alongside the Cavs as the rare eastern squads with a prayer against their out-of-conference competition.
Their 11 points weren't much compared to teams like the Denver Nuggets or Houston Rockets, let along the reigning-champion Oklahoma City Thunder with nearly 10 times as many votes at 101, but their ability to make noise during an especially competitive period of NBA basketball has been noted.
