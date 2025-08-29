Knicks Must Improve One Key Aspect of Offense
The New York Knicks are going into the upcoming season not needing to change too much of their offensive game.
The Knicks have one of the best offenses in the league, but there is always room for improvement.
"The New York Knicks may have struggled with defense and depth issues last season, although their offense was one of the very best in the NBA (117.3 rating, No. 5 overall). New York brings back the same starting five for Year 2 together and beefed up the bench with Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns should both be in their primes and each finished in the top-20 in scoring last season," Bleacher Report contributor Greg Swartz wrote.
"The Knicks ranked just 24th in three-point makes per game last season (12.6) and need to modernize their offense a bit. New head coach Mike Brown gave us one of the greatest offensive seasons in NBA history with the Sacramento Kings in 2022-23. We'll see if he can do more of the same here."
One of the main reasons the Knicks hired Brown in the offseason was because of his offensive system. He was able to build one of the best offenses in league history with the Kings, but now he gets to do it with Brunson running things.
Brunson is the best offensive facilitator Brown has worked with other than LeBron James and Stephen Curry, so he will be able to lean into his creativity in crafting the offense. Brunson will have connectors like OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart to make his job easier, while players like Towns, Clarkson and McBride will be able to help the scoring aspect of the team.
The Knicks have a decent offense, but a small change in the right direction could go a long way. Considering the fact that the Knicks were just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals, they don't need to completely scrap their progress even after firing Tom Thibodeau.
Instead, they need to take what they have built and attack the future with a different angle.
