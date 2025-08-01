Knicks, Wizards Trade Likely Won’t Happen
The New York Knicks are going into next year's draft with two potential first-round picks: their own and a top-eight protected selection from the Washington Wizards.
The Wizards have been towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference for the entire 2020's, so it would behoove them to acquire that pick back if possible.
However, The Athletic insider Josh Robbins doesn't see that happening anytime soon.
"In 2020, the Wizards traded John Wall and the conditional first-round pick to the Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook. In the intervening years, that conditional first-round pick was rerouted to the Knicks," Robbins wrote.
"In 2023, the Wizards made a trade with the Phoenix Suns that sent Bradley Beal, Jordan Goodwin and Isaiah Todd to Phoenix for Chris Paul and Landry Shamet; first-round pick swaps in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030; and six future second-round draft picks. (The trade also involved the Indiana Pacers, but that aspect is not pertinent to this discussion.)
"The Suns agreed to those terms knowing the Wizards already owed to another team a first-round pick that was top-12-protected in 2024, top-10-protected in 2025 and top-eight protected in 2026."
If the Wizards were to re-acquire their pick from the Knicks, they wouldn't be able to swap selections with the Suns this year. The Suns were a lottery team last season and they have regressed on paper in the offseason. Therefore, they could get a high pick from Phoenix that would be better than its pick that New York currently owns.
For the Knicks, they can get as high as the No. 9 pick if that's what the Wizards end up with. Therefore, they need to hope Washington finishes in the back half of the lottery.
If Washington finishes in the top-8 again this season, the Knicks will receive second-round picks in 2027 and 2028.
