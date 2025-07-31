Knicks Urged to Sign Former Award Winner
The New York Knicks are trying to figure out how they will fill their final roster spots ahead of the start of the season.
The Knicks aren't in much of a rush considering the initial wave of free agency is long gone, but there are still some valuable free agents on the open market.
The Ringer contributor Michael Pina listed Washington Wizards guard Malcolm Brogdon as an option for the Knicks in free agency.
"Since Brogdon was voted the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year with the Boston Celtics back in 2023, he’s played a combined 63 games for two very bad teams (the Portland Trail Blazers and Washington Wizards) that weren’t trying to win," Pina wrote. "Some of this backslide into irrelevance is a little surprising. How could someone who so clearly impacted winning a couple of seasons ago have one foot out of the league at an age when he should still have something to offer?"
"The answer is a slew of health issues that have plagued the 32-year-old pretty much since he was drafted. Two years ago, the Los Angeles Clippers backed out of a trade with the Celtics after not liking what they saw. Last season, he played in only 24 games thanks to thumb, hamstring, foot, and ankle injuries. But if he had a deal at the veteran’s minimum (an amount he might be holding out to avoid), there’s more reward than risk for any competitive team willing to bring him in."
The Knicks were listed as a potential option for Brogdon next to Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.
Brogdon would likely be the second unit's primary backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson, allowing him to replace someone like Delon Wright or Cam Payne on the roster.
If Brogdon signed with the Knicks and showcased some of what he was able to do with the Celtics two years ago, New York could be that much closer to a title.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!