Knicks' X-Factor vs. Pacers Revealed
The New York Knicks are inching closer to their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers, where they will look to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
Knicks forward Josh Hart has been an invaluable part towards the team's success ever since he arrived in the Big Apple in 2022, but the team needs him now more than ever.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey dubbed Hart the Knicks' X-Factor going into their series against the Pacers.
"Josh Hart is pretty much the personification of a modern NBA X-factor. He's willing to do whatever's required of him, which leads to plenty of gap filling and stat-sheet stuffing," Bailey wrote.
"After totaling nine triple-doubles this season, and despite standing just 6'4", Hart is already top 45 in NBA history in that category."
"He can swing an individual game against the Pacers as a rebounder, passer or defender, but the biggest X-factor to this X-factor may be his outside shooting."
"In regular season games, when Hart made at least half his three-point attempts, New York went 15-7. When he's hit the same threshold in the playoffs, they're 4-2."
"And if he has a big shooting night in the conference finals, the Knicks are going to be tough to beat."
Hart had 10 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in the team's Game 6 win against the Boston Celtics, making him the first Knicks player since Walt Frazier to record a triple-double in the playoffs. Frazier accomplished the feat back in 1972, meaning Hart ended a 53-year drought of a Knicks player having a triple-double.
If he plays on that level against the Pacers, it will be hard to imagine the Knicks losing. Hart's stats usually go up because his teammates are making shots and getting involved, so his success is often linked with the team's.
