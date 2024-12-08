Liberty Bid Kayla Thornton Farewell
The New York Liberty's championship torch got a little dimmer going into the weekend.
The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's newest franchise, assembled its first roster in San Francisco through an expansion draft on Friday night. Golden State was permitted to take one player left unprotected from a six-woman list and New York's casualty was Kayla Thornton, one of the team's top reserves from the last two seasons.
Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb released a statement in the wake of Thornton's departure, promising that her New York career would be properly recognized when the Valkyries make their first visit to Barclays Center in late May. Thornton will also receive the championship ring she earned in October, when the Liberty downed the Minnesota Lynx for their first postseason title.
“It is incredibly difficult to say goodbye to a player like KT who contributed to the New York Liberty in so many ways over these past two years, including our franchise’s first-ever championship,” Kolb said. “KT quickly became an indelible part of the Liberty family during her two seasons here.”
Thornton joined New York as one of the yields of the multi-pronged deal that also acquired Jonquel Jones in 2023. Her lively personality and antics off the bench made her a beloved commodity on and off the floor and she's set to fulfill a similar purpose in the Bay Area. She became well-known for her defensive tenacity in relief and enjoyed a bit of an offensive breakout en route to the title, hitting a career-best 45 three-pointers this season.
Thornton's impact was prominently displayed in her teammates' post-draft reactions: while acknowledging that Golden State got a "dawg" in Thornton, Breanna Stewart also remarked that her daughter Ruby will be "[ticked]" by the developments on X. Rookie Jaylyn Sherrod labeled her "one of the best humans I’ve ever met" and Jones was distraught over the loss of "the homie."
It was, ironically enough, a former New Yorker that took Thornton away from Brooklyn, as the Valkyries are set to be led by led by general manager and former Liberty executive Ohemaa Nyanin. The return to Atlantic Avenue will be staged early next season, as the Valkyries' visits are set for May 27 and 29.
