Knicks' Tom Thibodeau Sympathizes with Fired Grizzlies Coach
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau sang the blues for fallen Memphis Grizzlies colleague Taylor Jenkins.
Jenkins was on the wrong end of one of the NBA's most shocking recent headlines, as he was relieved of his duties at the helm of the Grizzlies after five-plus seasons. Memphis (44-29) sits in a tie for fourth place on the Western Conference leaderboard entering the weekend.
Thibodeau offered sympathy and encouragement for Jenkins in his pregame statements before the Knicks took on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
"You hate that part of the business," Thibodeau said (h/t New York Basketball on X). "It's unfortunate because he's not only a terrific coach, he's a great guy, and it's unfortunate. I'm sure he'll do well. He has established himself as a great coach in this league. So, the future, better days will be ahead for him."
Thibodeau himself was the victim of an in-season firing, as he was ousted from the Minnesota Timberwolves just before the halfway mark of the 2018-19 campaign. That was his last coaching job before the Knicks came calling just about a year-and-a-half later.
To Thibodeau's point, Jenkins should be one of the more attractive names of the next coaching cycle: he stands as the Grizzlies franchise's all-time leader in coaching victories at 250 and led them to the playoffs three times. He guided the Grizzlies to a single-season record 56 wins during the 2021-22 campaign.
The Knicks went 6-5 against Jenkins' Memphis group, ending that run on a four-game winning streak. That includes sweeping the annual interconference couple this time around, the latter coming via an OG Anunoby game-winner on Feb. 28 in Memphis.
Assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo will take over in Jenkins' place for the rest of the year. His first game at the helm lands on Saturday when Memphis faces the Los Angeles Lakers (8 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Southeast).
