Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Out At Least Two Weeks
The New York Knicks' captain will be stationed in the infirmary after the team's latest heartbreaker.
The Knicks announced on Friday that Jalen Brunson will miss at least two weeks after enduring a right ankle sprain during Thursday's interconference clash with the Los Angeles Lakers. An update on his long-term status will be provided after that.
Brunson endured the injury in the penultimate minute of the annual visit to Crypto.com Arena, as his right ankle rolled on awkward landing while facing defense from Austin Reaves.
The point guard remained in the game to successfully shoot free throws obtained by a Reaves foul before leaving for the locker room at the next stoppage almost immediately after. Brunson put up 39 points and 10 assists in the 113-109 overtime defeat.
Prior to the ailment, Brunson had missed just one Knicks game this season, a Jan. 1 win over Utah where he was a late scratch due to calf tightness.
While the success of the Knicks (40-22) has no doubt been a team effort, Brunson undeniably stands as the franchise face, evidenced by his undisputed ascension to the team captaincy over the offseason. Brunson has developed a reputation as one of the Association's most clutch shooters and is averaging 26.1 points and 7.4 assists so far this season.
Time will tell how the Knicks choose to adjust their starting lineup with Brunson sidelined. They have veteran backcourt options like Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet in tow but could also opt for a bigger unit by restoring Mitchell Robinson back into the debut set if and when they feel he's ready to accept larger responsibilities. Robinson is back from his own ankle issues, having missed the first 58 games of this while he recovered from last season's ailments.
Life without Brunson begins on Friday when the Knicks face the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
