Nova Knicks Take Over Slam Magazine Cover
Any room for one more? Slam might have when it comes to welcoming the New York Knicks' Villanova contingent to its iconic cover.
The renowned basketball publication strongly implied that its next issue will center upon the Knicks in a Sunday post on X that referenced their prior gracing back in April. Back then, Jalen Brunson was flanked by fellow former Wildcats Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. Now, Slam has hinted at a reprisal with one more New Yorker along for the ride.
"SLAM 249 was a heater. Perfectly captured the 2023-24 ‘Nova Knicks," Slam recalled. "But one element of it was missing. See y’all at 11 AM EST Monday, August 19 …"
It doesn't take much detective work to figure out what ... or who ... that "one element" might be: the Knicks' headlining acquisition was yet another Main Line import, as Mikal Bridges became the latest stone added to the Villanova gauntlet. Bridges was brought through a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets and figures to be a major part of the most legitimately hopeful season the Knicks have had in quite some time.
Even before the trade with the Nets went down the incumbent Knicks/Wildcats had made their desire to see Bridges done Manatthan's shades of blue and orange quite clear. Hart was particularly persistent, frequently recruiting Bridges at the slightest sign of Brooklyn trouble.
Knicks fans certainly hope it's deja vu all over again considering what the group of Jay Wright proteges accomplished at Villanova: all four were part of the Wildcats' last-second victory at the 2016 national championship game, one that ended with Kris Jenkins' game-winning jumper as time expired. Hart had moved onto the NBA but the leftovers won another, as DiVincenzo took home Most Outstanding Player honors for the Final Four victories over Kansas and Michigan.
