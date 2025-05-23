Old Knicks Thorn Recognizes Successor in Pacers Comeback Win
Tyrese Haliburton continued adding to his all-time clutch postseason run in last night's Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals victory over the New York Knicks, propelling his Indiana Pacers behind yet another last-second stunner.
This was far from Indiana's first time coming back from the presumed dead and stealing a game on the road, with Haliburton and friends now having come from behind and upset every one of their eastern opponents they've faced so far at least once.
But Madison Square Garden, the historic home of the Knicks, is hallowed ground. The old legends of east used to go through and give New York fits, and Haliburton confessed to his desire to join the company of past Indiana greats after the win.
Reggie Miller contributed 18 years to Pacers basketball, arguably contributing his most iconic moment when he made the "choking" gesture to Knicks super fan Spike Lee during their confrontation in the 1994 playoffs. This was clearly the kind of throwback Haliburton had in mind, who whipped out the celebration the first chance he got when he sunk the shot that forced overtime.
To make matters that much tougher to handle for Knicks fan, the famous irritant was present for the historic collapse and celebration. After years of claims that he owns the Knicks, the TNT broadcaster Miller got to enjoy the pleasure of laughing on the call and specifically acknowledged Haliburton with a knowing point during his postgame interview.
The Knicks faithful were wary of the famous Pacer's role in how the Knicks games were to be televised and analyzed, but they may have failed to prepare for a brand-new New York tormenter blossoming in real time.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!