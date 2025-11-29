Three Takeaways From Knicks' NBA Cup Knockout Win Over Bucks

The New York Knicks punched their ticket to the NBA Cup quarterfinals with a 118-109 win over Milwaukee at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson led the charge as New York clinched their knockout round berth with a 3-1 group stage record, setting up a road quarterfinal matchup against the Toronto Raptors on December 9.

Brunson Takes Over When Knicks Need Him Most

Jalen Brunson delivered another MVP-caliber performance, according to the New York Post, pouring in 37 points to lift the Knicks when the game hung in the balance. Milwaukee erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit and cut the lead to just two points with five minutes remaining.

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after making a basket during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brunson answered every challenge. He drew a foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo while attempting a three-pointer and calmly sank all three free throws. Minutes later, he converted a tough floater into a three-point play that effectively sealed the victory. His clutch execution earned "MVP" chants from the Garden crowd.

The performance marked Brunson's third straight 30-point game since returning from an ankle sprain. He shot 12-of-21 from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, and made nine of his 10 free throw attempts. When the Knicks needed a bucket, Brunson delivered with the poise of a legitimate All-NBA guard.

Supporting Cast Steps Up in Critical Moments

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) battles for the ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Miles McBride provided the spark that gave New York breathing room. McBride scored 19 points and knocked down two early fourth-quarter three-pointers that pushed the Knicks' lead to 13. His hot shooting came at the perfect time, giving Brunson's heroics a cushion to work with.

Josh Hart recorded his third double-double in as many games since returning to the starting lineup. He finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds in 39 minutes, bringing his trademark energy on both ends.

The Knicks shot 84.8% from the free-throw line and connected on 41.2% of their three-point attempts. When Milwaukee's late rally forced double teams on Brunson, his teammates made enough plays to hold off the Bucks' desperate push.

Giannis Returns But Bucks' Slide Continues

Nov 28, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks back during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a four-game absence due to a groin injury and posted impressive numbers in just 28 minutes. He tallied 30 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists on 71.4% shooting from the field. His presence gave Milwaukee a fighting chance down the stretch.

But even Giannis couldn't stop the bleeding. The Bucks dropped their seventh consecutive game and fell to 8-12 on the season, sitting three games behind the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee's NBA Cup defense ended with a 2-2 group stage record and an early exit from the tournament.

The Knicks now face the Toronto Raptors on the road in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on December 9. New York's 3-1 group stage finish secured them the third seed in the Eastern Conference bracket, setting up a winner-take-all clash with a trip to Las Vegas on the line.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!