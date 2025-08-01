One East Player Ranks Above Knicks Star
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has established himself as one of the best players in the league.
Brunson continues to get better and has become one of the top players not just for the Knicks, but for the entire league.
NBA.com writer Shaun Powell ranked the top 10 players in the Eastern Conference and placed Brunson at No. 2.
"Back-to-back appointments to the All-NBA team certify him as one of the league’s best point guards. He also earned some 2025 MVP votes and is the reigning Clutch Player of the Year. What more evidence does he need? Brunson went from a second-round pick and a backup point guard in Dallas to a franchise player in just a few years," Powell wrote.
"He’s tricky with the dribble, a solid mid-range shooter and of course a player who wants the last shot. He isn’t a particularly willing passer in certain situations, and doesn’t create as much (just 5 apg in his career) as you want from a position designed to make teammates better. Yet where would the Knicks be without him?"
The only player higher than Brunson on the list was Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The other players in the top 10 were Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, Orlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
While Brunson is one of the best players in the East, his sole purpose is winning a championship with the Knicks.
Until he accomplishes that, finishing No. 2 on Powell's list likely isn't something that will keep Brunson satisfied during the long offseason.
