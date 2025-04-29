Physicality, Star Power Defined Knicks' Game 4 Win
The New York Knicks fought long and hard to secure a Game 4 victory against the Detroit Pistons to claim a 3-1 lead in the series.
Every possession mattered in the 94-93 win for the Knicks, as the game felt like true, vintage playoff basketball. ESPN highlighted the physicality that both teams showed in the critical Game 4.
"More than anything, we learned that the officials were going to let the Knicks and Pistons battle physically Sunday, with fewer whistles than you'd expect given the amount of contact throughout the game. It was the case countless times in the first half," ESPN wrote.
"It was the case on a loose ball Jalen Brunson tussled for before an ankle injury forced him to exit briefly. And, much to the Pistons' dismay, it was the case on a controversial no-call to close the game, when Deuce McBride made contact with Tim Hardaway Jr. -- who was firing a potential winning jumper at the horn -- incensing Detroit and its fans. The game's physicality and the final play, in particular, will obviously be magnified."
On top of that, experience won out in the end as Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns found a way to lead the Knicks to victory.
"The clutch shotmaking from Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns -- who drilled the deep winning triple while Jalen Duren was draped over him -- was remarkable. The star duo outscored the Pistons 22-21 in the fourth quarter," ESPN wrote.
In games, the team that is the more physical, especially on the defensive end, will likely come out on top. However, when it is even in that part of the game, the experience and clutch genes will decide games. Luckily for the Knicks, that is where they have found an edge in their series with the Pistons.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!