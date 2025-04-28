Knicks Stars React to Ref's Adjustment

Steve Popper: "Refs now say should've called foul on Josh…Reaction…?"



Jalen Brunson: "I mean. I don't really know what to say to that…"



KAT: "What you want me to say 😆 Going back to Madison Square Garden happy we got a win. You like that answer? Is that good? 👍🏽" pic.twitter.com/Srqwbzn1LL