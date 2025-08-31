Ranking Knicks' Notable Offseason Moves
The New York Knicks are turning the page to a new season, but not after making some necessary changes while basketball was not in session.
Here's a look at the four biggest moves the Knicks made this offseason, ranked from least to most important:
Signing Jordan Clarkson
Clarkson is expected to be a big help for the Knicks in the backcourt depth next to Miles McBride, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.
He can come off the bench and score quickly, which is something the Knicks were severely lacking before.
Adding Guerschon Yabusele
Yabusele, like Clarkson, was a move made to help boost the second unit. Yabusele should be very capable of doing that as he serves as a backup center for the team.
If Yabu can be a big part of the Knicks plans in the upcoming season, this could become the most important move. However, two others are currently ahead of the Yabusele signing on the list.
Hiring Mike Brown
The Knicks are just one of two teams to hire a completely new coach in the offseason. The Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs promoted from within, but the Knicks are making Brown their next head coach.
The Knicks hope Brown's philosophy will be able to resonate with the players he's inheriting on the roster, but there's going to be some growing pains before things are smooth.
While changing the head coach is a very important move, it ultimately comes down to the players on the court to make it happen.
Extending Mikal Bridges
That's why Bridges is No. 1 on the list. Bridges had just one year remaining on his contract, but a four-year, $150 million contract extension is keeping the eighth-year forward in New York until 2030.
Bridges' extension gives the Knicks a sigh of relief as they can continue moving forward in their championship window. Bridges can also play during the season without the fear of being traded or having to play well to earn his next contract.
He can simply be the best version of himself for the Knicks, who need him if they want to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!