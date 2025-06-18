Report: Former Knicks Could Be on the Move
The Toronto Raptors could deal away two former New York Knicks as they seek a Jurassic spark.
So claims the latest intel from insider Jake Fischer, whose report for The Stein Line states that RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley could be on the move if Toronto goes for a splashy trade, one where current Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant could be targeted.
"Sources say that the Raptors would be willing to part with either RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for a significant roster upgrade," Fischer says. "Several league figures with knowledge of the Raptors’ thinking have likewise asserted that they could show a willingness to move center Jakob Poeltl as well … provided that the trade in question brought back Durant."
With almost every leftover from their 2019 championship squad gone, the Raptors have not appeared on a proper NBA playoff bracket since 2022. Despite the struggles, Barrett and Quickley have established themselves as reliable NBA options in Ontario after beginning their careers with the Knicks. New York traded their homegrown franchise faces to their Atlantic Division rival in a deal that brought OG Anunoby to Manhattan.
Back home in Canada, Barrett has averaged 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in a season-plus with the Raptors and has two years left on a four-season, $120 million extension the Knicks bestowed him in September 2022.
Quickley, formerly a metropolitan contender for the Sixth Man of the Year honor played his way into a five-year, $175 million contract after impressing in the Raptors' starting lineup. Despite dealing with injuries, Quickley averaged 17.1 points and 5.8 assists in 33 showings this year.
In addition to Barrett, Quickley, and Poeltl, the Raptors may also put the ninth overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft on the line, labeling it "perhaps the most likely top-10 pick in the draft to be traded."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!