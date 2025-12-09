Bold Predictions for Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Quarterfinal Showdown

The New York Knicks aim to extend their nine-game dominance over Toronto when they face the Raptors in the NBA Cup quarterfinal at Scotiabank Arena. With championship aspirations and recent momentum, the Knicks enter as 4.5-point favorites despite dealing with crucial injury concerns that could reshape their rotations in this high-stakes Eastern Conference showdown. Here are our experienced On SI writers' bold predictions for the next critical matchup.

Jeremy Brener

The Knicks beat the Raptors at Madison Square Garden last week and should be the favorites going into the game despite Toronto being the setting for the matchup. The Raptors have been without former Knicks forward RJ Barrett for the past couple of weeks, and it has significantly compromised their team. If he were to make his return against the Knicks, the Raptors' chances of winning would increase. However, the Raptors are just not in the same rhythm as the Knicks at the moment.

Knicks 119, Raptors 113

Kenneth Teape

The Knicks just beat the Raptors by 22 points a little over a week ago at Madison Square Garden. They are now heading to Toronto for the first time this season, and all eyes will be on the availability of Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride. Even if they cannot go, New York should have enough firepower, especially with OG Anunoby back in the lineup, to get past a Toronto squad that is sorely missing RJ Barrett.



Knicks115, Raptors 105

Henry Brown

The New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are moving in different directions right now, making for a fortuitous NBA Cup knockout round matchup for the team that prevailed in their most recent matchup.

The Knicks have reached one of their most comfortable grooves of the season in winning eight of their last nine, and implementing OG Anunoby back into the fold has provided fresh life into the defense. The Raptors remain a tough out, even while the absence of RJ Barrett continues showing in the sliding record, but the 16-7 Knicks are moving just a little too convincingly at the moment to bet against them for this one. I'm thinking a 121-110 win to advance to the Cup semifinals.

Knicks121, Raptors 110

Jayesh Pagar

The Knicks enter the NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Raptors as clear favorites, even with Karl-Anthony Towns sidelined. Jalen Brunson is poised to explode for 30-plus points, attacking Toronto’s weakened perimeter defense all night.

Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges should combine for big scoring and hustle plays to cover Towns’ absence and keep New York’s offense balanced.

