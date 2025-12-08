Five Questions Ahead of Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Cup Matchup

The New York Knicks are one step away from Las Vegas as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.

With an elimination game looming, we spoke with Toronto Raptors On SI contributor Logan Struck to learn more about the Knicks' opponent's current state of affairs.

The Raptors have lost five of their last seven games after winning nine in a row. What's the reason behind their recent struggles?

It is hard to pinpoint one specific weakness in the Raptors’ recent performance, although RJ Barrett’s absence ha certainly played a factor. The Raptors are just 3-4 since Barrett got injured, and with Ja’Kobe Walter filling in, this team is far from what they are when at their best.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

How good has former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram been for the Raptors?

Despite some inconsistencies, Brandon Ingram has been the backbone of Toronto’s offense. Coming fresh off a 30-point game, Ingram should have another good performance in store, although the bigger factor has been his health. Ingram has missed at least 18 games in each season since his rookie year, so as long as he can stay healthy, he will continue to be vital to the Raptors’ success.

Who is the Raptors' X-Factor?

The biggest game-changer in Toronto is undoubtedly Scottie Barnes, but with how consistent he has been, sixth man Sandro Mamukelashvili is more of an X-Factor. The stretch big man signed with the Raptors this offseason, and there is no doubt that they would not be as successful without him. His presence off the bench, and occasionally in the starting lineup, has been exactly what this Raptors team needs.

If the Raptors were to beat the Knicks, what would be the reason why?

The Raptors simply need to throw their recent shortcomings out of the window and forget about their losing streak. If the Raptors can get back to the way they were playing when they won 13 of 14, they can compete with any team in the NBA. Of course, Barrett’s absence will play a factor still, but big games from Ingram, Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley could help get the job done.

What's your prediction for the game?

I predict the Knicks will win, solely based on how the Raptors have been playing recently, although Toronto should at least keep it close in front of their home crowd in an elimination game. Knicks by five.

