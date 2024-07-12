Report: Knicks Second Bargain Coming With Mikal Bridges Contract
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has changed the landscape in the NBA by signing a four-year extension worth $156.6 million, which is about $113 million less than what he could have made had he waited just one more year.
Brunson's major sacrifice has the Knicks in a great financial position moving forward, likely keeping the team under the second apron going into the second half of the decade. The deal also gives the Knicks a lot of financial flexibility moving forward, freeing up money to sign Brunson's teammates to extensions in the near future. Julius Randle will be a free agent next summer and Mikal Bridges will be up for an extension as he is under contract until the end of the 2025-26 season.
Forbes contributor Evan Sidery is reporting that Bridges could end up taking a paycut next.
"With Jalen Brunson’s record-setting bargain extension complete, the strong expectation is Mikal Bridges will also take a discount on his upcoming new long-term deal with the Knicks," Sidery tweeted. "The Villanova duo will be setting up New York to be championship contenders for years to come."
Brunson taking this historic bargain deal is like when people at the Starbucks or Dunkin' line agree to pay for the person behind them. Usually, a chain reaction occurs, which prompts the second person to pay for the next person, and so on and so forth. Given the closeness of Brunson and his teammates, it's quite possible that he could inspire some of his fellow Knicks to take discounts in order to keep the organization from paying a higher tax and keep money available for potential upgrades.
Bridges is likely the next in line for that potential discounted deal given the fact that he is still relatively young and will have a chance at big money down the line. Randle may be less inclined considering his health this past season, but if other Knicks can get on board with this kind of saving, it could open up many more opportunities for New York in the Brunson era.
