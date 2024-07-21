Report: Knicks Rookie Earns Early Promotion
A strong performance in Las Vegas might've helped Tyler Kolek hit the New York Knicks' second-round rookie jackpot.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley had good news for those invested in Kolek, the 34th pick of last month's draft out of Marquette, even though New York recently added Cameron Payne to its backcourt fold: "people familiar with the matter" have informed Begley that Kolek is currently penciled in as the team's backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson following a satisfying Summer League effort.
"The Knicks were thrilled to get Payne last week. (He signed for a veteran’s minimum deal)," Begley wrote. "At the moment, he is viewed as the third lead guard behind Kolek, who had a very strong Summer League."
In five Summer League appearances, Kolek averaged 9.6 points and 7.0 assists. In the latter category, he was one of only four prospects (min. 4 games played) to dish out at least seven helpers a game.
Begley does note that Kolek's status as top backup one doesn't necessarily mean he is a lock for the Knicks' rotation: head coach Tom Thibodeau has shown a lasting loyalty to eight or nine-man sets and Kolek would be the exiled 10th under such a system, particularly when the Knicks are still searching for a backup center for Mitchell Robinson in the wake of Isaiah Hartenstein's departure.
Thibodeau's reluctance to add rookies to the fold (look no further than Obi Toppin's cursed metropolitan tenure) could also have Kolek on the outside looking in.
"Will Kolek be in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation? I don’t know the answer to that question," Begley said. "You can certainly pencil in Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, and the Knicks’ yet-to-be-named backup center into Thibodeau’s rotation. Based on current projections after the Payne signing, Miles McBride is in the Knicks’ regular rotation. So to play Kolek, Thibodeau would need to expand his rotation to ten players."
"The above is based on where things stand coming out of Summer League. This can obviously change based on player performance during training camp/preseason."
If anything, it's safe to say that the Knicks have some sort of plan in mind for Kolek considering the hoops they jumped through to obtain his services: New York sent three future picks to the Portland Trail Blazers for the right to move up four slots on draft night, tipping off a busy evening that also landed Kevin McCullar Jr. and Ariel Hukporti in the final stanzas.
