Knicks Star Denies Offseason Procedure
The New York Knicks have yet to take the floor in any official capacity, but Karl-Anthony Towns already has his first denial of the season.
Back in Tarrytown for the commencement of Knicks training camp, All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns set the medical record straight, denying that he underwent any sort of knee "procedure" when questioned about it during his first public statements of the season.
"Where are you hearing this?" Towns said, turning the tables on his questioner and wondering if the information came of "NBA Centel," a parody account on social media often confused with news harvester NBA Central. "You came on media day to come and put that out here?... Who did that, Centel?"
Shortly after the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference Finals ended, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Towns underwent "treatment" for finger and knee injuries, which may have created the confusion in question. Towns played a good portion of the second half of the season with protection on his hand after enduring a thumb injury in January.
Towns and the Knicks are nearing the one-year anniversary of the deal that sent him from Minneapolis to Manhattan. While the deal, which sent fan favorite Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to Minnesota, proved polarizing upon its reporting, many New Yorkers have since warmed to Towns, who averaged 24.4 points and a career-best 12.8 rebounds.
This week has been a momentous occasion in more ways than one for Towns: in addition to returning to the Knicks' facilities, he also celebrates the birthday of longtime girlfriend Jordyn Woods. He's now set to reprise his role as the team's starting center as it embarks on one of its most hopeful seasons in quite some time.
Towns' denial of any extensive offseason treatment was a positive reveal on a busy day for the Knicks, who will likely have to deal with Josh Hart's hand issues for a good part of the year: Hart did undergo a procedure, as confirmed by the team, but endured a "reaggravation" shortly thereafter, one that he plans to repair next summer while working with a splint this time around.
