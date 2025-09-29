Should Knicks Bring Back Embattled Former Guard?
The nomadic endeavors of Quentin Grimes will keep the former New York Knicks starter out of an exhibition showdown against his former employers in the desert.
Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Grimes will not partake in this week's exhibition doubleheader against the Knicks in Abu Dhabi as he's engaged in a contractual stand-off with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Grimes, who has sought a long-term deal paying him eight figures a year, has until the start of next month to accept an $8.7 million qualifying offer but Fischer states that his management and the Sixers could come to a tenuous compromise, one where he would accept a little over his qualifying value as well as the waiving of his no-trade clause.
Could Knicks Swoop In?
The Grimes drama has spread this far due to his status as a restricted free agent, as few teams are able to acquiesce to his demands without bringing up the dreaded apron discussion. The 2021 New York draftee is seeking an expanded payday after averaging 21.9 points in 28 appearances with the Sixers late last season, which saw him move from Dallas to The City of Brotherly Love in the former's quest for Caleb Martin.
That's certainly a stark contrast from where the Knicks left him: drawn into an NBA rookie's worst nightmare, Grimes broke through to then-head coach Tom Thibodeau during his sophomore tour, usurping Evan Fournier as the Knicks' starting shooting guard in an atmosphere where rookies (i.e. Obi Toppin) often struggled to earn lasting minutes. It was sterling vindication for Knicks management, which reportedly rendered Grimes off limits when engaged in the ultimately futile negotiations for the services of Cleveland-bound Donovan Mitchell.
However, Grimes failed to live up to that title in year three and eventually lost the top two duty to Donte DiVincenzo. Grimes was dealt to the Detroit Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks at the 2024 trade deadline, and the deal was pretty much a wash for all sides: neither Bogdanovic nor Burks truly flipped the Knicks' postseason momentum while an injury limited Grimes to but six games in the Motor City before he was shipped to Dallas in the ensuing offseason.
The Knicks have mostly bid homegrown talent farewell in their current incarnation but a retooled Grimes could certainly help them in one of their weakest areas: with Bogdanovic and Burks gone, New York's bench scoring finished dead last in the league last season by a wide margin.
Even if Grimes didn't fully retain the scoring prowess he displayed amidst the Sixers cursed 2025 trek, he'd certainly make things better for a team that has been dealt hard lessons about depth, serving as the rare bumps on an otherwise smooth run of prosperity.
Offseason Moves Render A Grimes Reunion Redundant
Trading with a divisional foe is commonly view as taboo, but the Knicks have made it work (i.e. OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges). Assuming Grimes bends and takes that qualifying offer, there's a path to getting him back: assuming Philadelphia accepts its rebuilding fate and/or just wants to end the Grimes situation quietly, New York could send a combination of reserve backcourt men.
Miles McBride would likely be one of the top options, which some observers have accepted that homegrown projects Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek may also be on the chopping block. Trading those salaries would be enough to gain back Grimes while staying out of the restrictive second apron, though Philadelphia might be request some draft picks be thrown into such a deal.
But prudent spending has gotten the Knicks this far; why take a step back and leap into the Grimes drama?
Grimes does continue to hold a spot in the hearts and minds of Knicks fans, many impressed by his 2022-23 tour that saw him impress on both sides of the ball. Modern New York already has McBride for that, and on a much more affordable salary than what Grimes is asking for. Yes, Grimes could well be looked at if the lack of pleasantries carry over into the deadline, but the Knicks would be foolish to give up a proven talent like McBride for more of something the same.
Bench scoring for the backcourt is also well-accounted for: the Knicks added Jordan Clarkson from the Jazz over the offseason and a battle for the final roster spot could well leave either Malcolm Brogdon or Landry Shamet — accomplished depth stars in their own right — on the outside looking in.
It's great to see Grimes recover from metropolitan shortcomings and establish himself as a lasting NBA presence. But there's no feasible reason for a reboot of that story to be penned in Manhattan, especially when similar, affordable outputs already reside between 7th and 8th.
