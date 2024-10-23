Insider: Knicks Still Looking for Another Signing
The NBA offseason ends on Tuesday but New York Knicks president Leon Rose apparently hasn't hung up his phone just yet.
As the countdown to the Knicks' season opener against the Boston Celtcs (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) continued, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that the team is still "scouring the market" to fill out its healthy roster in the wake of some injury setbacks.
"They have roster decisions they have to make," Charania said during a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." "They have to make at least two signings within the first couple of weeks of the NBA season. They're looking for a bunch of veteran players right now on the marketplace."
The Knicks have stayed out of the restrictive realm of the second salary apron despite adding big-ticket names like Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. To keep their good financial footing, some further maneuvering is required after the injury bug took down two major contributors early: Landry Shamet was waived after dislocating his shoulder in a preseason game while Precious Achiuwa is fighting hamstring woes that will keep him out for at least two weeks.
Charania said that, after losing Shamet, the Knicks are looking for "some shooting" and "some guys that can play." To that end, Charania mentioned Justin Holiday and Lonnie Walker as potential men to keep an eye on: Walker was recently released by the Boston Celtics while Holiday spent last season with the Denver Nuggets after playing 82 games with the Knicks in 2016-17.
"There are multiple players out there," Charania said. "We're still digging, we're still trying to fin out who the Knicks are prioritizing, but I will say that they are actively looking into potentially finding that shooter, that wing player that they can sign at some point this season."
In addition to name-dropping Holiday and Walker, Charania did not rule out the return of Shamet, who is more or less out indefinitely as he recovers from the shoulder ailment. Shamet worked his way into the Knicks' rotation during the preseason and even appeared in the opening five when regulars were rested.
