Shaq Slams Knicks With Wild Playoff Prediction
The New York Knicks’ postseason fate doesn’t look too bright in the eyes of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.
With under five games to go in the Knicks’ campaign, the playoffs are right around the corner for this team logging 50 wins for the first time since the Ewing era, yet some are seemingly skeptical of what the future could hold for this team once rubber meets the road in the postseason, perhaps as early as the first-round.
Shaq dealt out a brutal prediction for the Knicks’ playoff result ahead of their final regular season showing against the Boston Celtics, ultimately seeing New York falling in the first round.
“I don’t think they’re good enough to advance to the second round,” Shaq said. “That’s just me personally.”
However, Diesel didn’t stop there. When asked about the Knicks’ chances against the Detroit Pistons in a hypothetical first round matchup, Shaq doubled down on his take to confidently pick against the Knicks in that series.
“Oh, yeah. Hell yeah. Cade [Cunningham]? Hell yeah. Isaiah Stewart? Oh, yes.”
Detroit has been a squad making a statement across this season, being on the verge of their best record potentially since the 2007-08 season if they surpass 44 wins. When faced against the Knicks, though, it’d be a bit of an upset to transpire to see New York fail to win four of a seven game series.
Still, Shaq sees the Knicks stumbling, whether that be attributed to their fair share of inconsistencies across the season, or another reason. And if it were to be the outcome for New York to fall short of leaving the first round, it’d have to be a considerable step back from initial expectations entering the season.
While championship or bust might not be the expectation in year one of this new Knicks squad, losing in the first round shouldn’t be in the cards either. A starting with a healthy Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and a red hot OG Anunoby should have enough to escape the first round. And if things go right, maybe even more.
It’s up to the Knicks to defy the pretender narrative. Time will tell if they can make it happen.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!