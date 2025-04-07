OG Anunoby: Sky is Limit With Healthy Knicks
Call OG Anunoby a grateful eight after Sunday's New York Knicks game.
Anunoby expounded on the Knicks' potential as a team after his latest individual masterpiece: his 32-point effort (including 19 in a perfect 7-of-7 third quarter) propelled the Knicks to a 112-98 win over the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden but Anunoby was most enthused by New York playing with the closest thing it'll have to a full contingent.
"I think the sky's the limit," Anunoby said in his postgame interview with Alan Hahn of MSG Network. "We're a really talented team and we're tough. We're hard-nosed and we're just getting ready for the playoffs."
Sunday marked the long-awaited return of Jalen Brunson, who had missed the last 15 Knick games due to an ankle injury. In addition to Brunson, the Knicks also had Miles McBride back in the fold after he missed the last five dates with a groin contusion.
Cameron Payne and Mitchell Robinson were likewise available. Payne played a back-to-back after a brief departure due to an ankle injury while the center Robinson, still getting his legs back after a lasting ankle ailment of his own, partook in the latter half.
Though rookie center Ariel Hukporti is likely done for the year, the Knicks had a full regiment on hand for the first time this season and are seemingly destined to go into the playoffs as one of the Association's hottest teams: with Sunday's win, New York secured back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since 1991-95 and moved to a season-best 22 games over .500. Of note, the Knicks went 9-6 while Brunson recovered from an ankle injury endured in March 6's loss in Los Angeles.
“We want to step into the playoffs feeling good about our games,” noted center Karl-Anthony Towns, per Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post. "Games like tonight show, when we’re at full strength, executing at a high level, what we can look like.”
