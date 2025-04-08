Nuggets Fire Former Knicks Assistant Michael Malone
It's no longer a Rocky Mountain high for former New York Knicks assistant coach Michael Malone.
Per ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Denver Nuggets have removed Malone from their head coach role. Charania also reported that the Nuggets fired general manager Calvin Booth.
Malone's top assistant David Adelman will serve as the interim head coach
Thus ends an illustrious Denver tenure for Malone, who served in a variety of roles in New York, including assistant coach for four seasons (2001-05). Malone is the son of the late Brendan Malone, who also served as a Knicks assistant coach for two separate tenures.
The younger Malone departs Denver as the franchise's all-time winningest coach at 471 and he guided the franchise to its first NBA championship in 2023. That tally is good for second-most in the NBA since he earned the Nuggets top duties in 2015-16 behind only Steve Kerr of Golden State.
Entering Tuesday night play, the Nuggets (47-32) sit in fourth place on the Western Conference leaderboard but have dropped four in a row, including Sunday's 125-120 decision to the Indiana Pacers. Had the Nuggets won that game, his former employers in New York would've clinched the third playoff seed on the Eastern bracket.
