Shaquille O'Neal Campaigns for Next Knicks Coach
The head coaching role for the New York Knicks sounds wide open about a week after the team fired their incumbent.
Tom Thibodeau held the role for five years before absorbing much of the blame for the team's Eastern Conference Finals failure, and the Knicks' far-reaching coaching search has seen all sorts of names within the basketball community pick up steam.
While several college coaches have already shot down rumors of their interest in the job, numerous NBA retreads have continued receiving attention for those outside of the New York organization who'd like to see former coaches get another try at spearheading a contender.
Shaquille O'Neal, for one, would like to see Mark Jackson receive one more chance at such a job. He posted a picture of the longtime player and former coach on his Instagram story, indicating his favoritism towards the longtime NBA figure.
Jackson's last stint on the bench was more than a decade ago, when he set the foundation for the young Golden State Warriors who'd eventually dominate the NBA.
He coached the team for three years until the end of the 2013-14 season, empowering his fledgling 3-point happy backcourt and the defense that would eventually define the five NBA Finals trips they'd go on to make with Steve Kerr at the helm instead.
Jackson was forced to watch from the sidelines as an ESPN color analyst, but he was relieved of his duties two years ago when the network cut bait with many of its longtime contributors. His name has been frequently thrown around in this most recent iteration of the coaching carousel, with many, including Shaq, believing that the former Knicks point guard deserves a second chance at the helm of a team.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!