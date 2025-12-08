Knicks' Jalen Brunson Responds to Votes for NYC Mayor

New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson did not run for major of New York, but it didn't stop fans from writing his name in for the job. Brunson got 27 votes in the NYC mayoral election — the most of any New York City sports figure.

Brunson opened up about his political ambitions in a recent postgame interview, shooting down the possibility that he would actually run for mayor.

"I did see that," Brunson said of the votes. "At this point in my life, no, I would not consider [running for mayor]."

The press followed up by asking, "Did you have a platform or anything?" Brunson responded by shaking his head and smiling while media members laughed.

"I'm just going to focus on basketball," Brunson said. "We have a great fanbase, it's funny, it's cool to see, but I'm going to stay in my lane."

Most Votes of Any New York Sports Icon

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks wth guard Jalen Brunson (11) in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The election was ultimately won by mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, but several other major New York athletes got write-in nods as well. Yankees superstar Aaron Judge got 11 votes, the second-most.

The New York Daily News' Gary Phillips shared a list of other New York icons and random others, including Knicks teammate Josh Hart and former Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, who is currently, presumably, available for the job. Sorry Thibs.

"Cam Schlittler, Derek Jeter and Lou Gehrig were among the other #Yankees to get votes," Phillips wrote on Twitter (now X).

"Other NY sports figures who got votes: Pete Alonso, Cam Skattebo, Carmelo Anthony, Aaron Glenn, Jaxson Dart, Josh Hart, Sandy Koufax, Saquon Barkley, Tom Thibodeau, Walt Frazier. Rob Manfred even got one. Bart Simpson, Bruce Wayne, Miles Morales and Mayor McCheese also received votes."

Dec 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brunson's city-leading write-in votes are emblematic of a larger trend for the icon, as he continues to symbolize the Knicks' resurgence. The Knicks tend to struggle without him, and his off night against the Boston Celtics just about a week ago was a perfect example of that problem.

Brunson is averaging 28.0 PPG this season, ninth in the NBA and the best on the Knicks, with 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game (the best on the team). He holds a 47.1% field goal percentage and a 35.9% three-point percentage.

The Knicks are fresh off a 106-100 win over the Orlando Magic at home, bringing their home record to an astonishing 13-1. They will prepare to take on the Toronto Raptors (now 15-10 and fourth in the Eastern Conference) in an away game.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!