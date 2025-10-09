Should Knicks Bring Back Delon Wright?
The New York Knicks could look to bring back one of their former players after he was recently cut in the preseason.
The Indiana Pacers announced that they have waived former Knicks guard Delon Wright to sign his former teammate Cam Payne, who played with New York last season.
Wright, 33, is looking for a new home after being cut by the Pacers, but even if the Knicks wanted to bring him back, he wouldn't be able to take the court for a while.
Wright suffered a bad head injury in the Pacers' latest preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Indiana Pacers On SI writer Ryan Stano explained how the injury came about.
"Third-string guard Delon Wright suffered a scary-looking injury after a Timberwolves player tried to gamble on a steal, head-butting him and causing a laceration above his eye," Stano wrote.
"What's worse is that the hit knocked him unconscious before he hit the floor, hitting his head again. ... When he was helped up, Wright was very clearly woozy. He wobbled as he was trying to walk off the court, and did not return to the game. He went straight back to the locker room."
Wright's chances of making the Pacers roster were already low to begin with, but the head injury certainly put him in an even tougher spot. The Pacers felt that it was no longer worth it to keep him on the roster, feeling as if the former Knicks guard could not be part of their plans.
It will be a long road to recovery for Wright, but he could be out for a few months. If he is healthy at some point during the season, it could make sense for the Knicks to reach out for a contract.
The Knicks had a chance to bring Wright back this offseason, but they opted to go with second-year pro Tyler Kolek and veteran Malcolm Brogdon, who signed a non-guaranteed contract ahead of training camp, but has a decent chance of making the roster.
Should injuries pop up for Kolek and Brogdon or other guards during the season, Wright could make sense as a player that can help New York in the stretch run. That being said, there would have to be several things lining up for the Knicks in order for a Wright return to make sense as New York seeks its first championship since 1973.
