Young Guard Bringing More Than Play to Knicks

It's not easy to be a bench player in the NBA, but New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek is making it look easy with an infectious, goofy energy that fires up his fellow players. In a recent interview, starting guard Josh Hart threw some love Kolek's way, applauding the energy he brings to the team.

“He’s goofy, fun-loving, always picking guys up,” Hart said (h/t New York Post Sports). “You need someone like him in the locker room. Always upbeat, got a personality and a good sense of humor.”

A video shared by the Post on Instagram shows Kolek goofing around and hyping up his teammates, including captain Jalen Brunson, before running down the tunnel to the court. The team runs out behind Kolek because of the fun energy Hart described.

Kolek is bringing the energy to a position that is certainly tough to be in. While he started the year as a more consistent feature on the court after Malcolm Brogdon's surprise retirement, his minutes have since dwindled. When Kolek does play, he's averaged about 3.6 points per game and went 2 for 3 on three pointers in the Knicks' recent victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

For his part, Kolek told the New York Post that he is trying every day to prove himself a worthy member of the team, even if it's just bringing big energy to the tunnel run.

“Especially a guy like me, I’m fighting for my life,” Kolek said. “I’m trying to get as many minutes as I can, get the coach’s trust, get these guys’ trust as much as I can, so I gotta bring not just the basketball stuff every day, but my personality, my energy, give those guys whatever I can to help the team.”

Will the Knicks Trade Tyler Kolek?

Unfortunately for Kolek, he appears to be on the trade block. The Knicks are in hot pursuit of a championship run, and have until December 15 to add whatever pieces they may deem necessary. One of those pieces could be Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is reportedly requesting a trade to New York specifically.

To get Giannis, the Knicks would have to give up another part of their core (all signs point to Karl-Anthony Towns) as well as a few draft picks, and likely some young talent. That means Kolek could see himself in green before the month is out, as could the likes Ariel Hukporti or Pacôme Dadiet.

While Kolek is clearly bringing a fire to the Knicks that is appreciated across the team, it may not be enough to save him from being dealt in a potential blockbuster trade.

