Stars Lead Knicks to Game 4 Win vs. Pistons
The New York Knicks needed a spark in the fourth quarter if they wanted to beat the Detroit Pistons in Game 4, and they got it from the least surprising source on the roster.
Jalen Brunson was dominant in the fourth quarter as he put the team on his back across the finish line towards a Game 4 victory to go up 3-1 in the series.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III praised Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns for their performances late against the Pistons.
"The NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year did it yet again, like he has all season, scoring 15 of his 32 points in the fourth to help New York pull off a comeback win and take the dominating series lead," Edwards wrote.
"After a great start, the Knicks’ offense was abysmal in the middle quarters. No one could make a shot, and New York stopped winning the 50-50 balls. The Pistons found their footing offensively as the Knicks hit a snag. New York led by seven at halftime. The Pistons led by seven at the end of the third."
"In the end, the brilliance of Brunson and Towns, who added eight points in the fourth, was too much for Detroit."
Out of New York's 30 points in the fourth quarter, 23 of them came from Brunson and Towns, proving them to be the top players on the court in the series.
Sometimes that is all it takes to win games in the playoffs when the teams are so evenly matched like they are here. Every game in the series so far has boiled down to the fourth quarter, where the Knicks have come out on top three times out of four.
In order to keep this trend going, the Knicks have to keep their foot on the gas as they try to close things out in Game 5.
