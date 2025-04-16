Suns Firing Adds New Twist to Knicks, Kevin Durant Rumors
The New York Knicks are being linked to Kevin Durant trade rumors once again after the Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer earlier this week.
The Budenholzer dismissal wasn't a surprise, but it is a sign that the Suns could be looking for a shakeup this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey believes that the Knicks could trade OG Anunoby, Mitchell Robinson, two 2026 second-round picks, a 2027 second-round pick and two 2028 second-round picks for Durant.
"Thanks to the splashy Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns trades it already made, New York also doesn't have a lot of draft capital to offer up," Bailey writes.
"So it would have to hope that no one else is willing to offer up a couple first-rounders to have a good shot at KD.
"Draft capital should be important for Phoenix, and the Knicks simply can't offer much.
"This particular package would help the Suns stay competitive in the short term, though. If they opt to stick with Devin Booker, putting a high-end, three-and-D forward like OG Anunoby next to him makes sense."
It's hard to imagine the Suns making a Durant trade without getting at least one first-round pick in return, but getting Anunoby for the final four years of the contract he just signed last offseason would be a good pickup for Phoenix.
The trade would shrink New York's championship window, but if the Knicks look like a distant third place (or worse) in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season, a trade for Durant could be worth it for the Knicks.
A starting five with Durant, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges would be hard to stop, and the Knicks could ultimately have the best first lineup in the NBA.
