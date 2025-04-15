Longtime Knicks Broadcaster Lands Iconic MSG Role
A voice familiar to New York Knicks and Rangers fans alike will take over one of Madison Square Garden's most iconic posts.
Per Mollie Walker of the New York Post, longtime Knicks broadcaster Kenny Albert will succeed Sam Rosen as the voice of the New York Rangers on MSG Network, the NHL hockey team that shares The World's Most Famous Arena with the hardwood squad.
"Sam is, in my opinion, one of the best to ever call hockey play-by-play," Albert told Dan Rosen of NHL.com in December. "He has been the soundtrack of Rangers hockey for generations of fans. Sam is so passionate about the sport of hockey and his craft ... I am proud to say we have been colleagues at MSG Networks for three decades, and Fox Sports as well."
Rosen, 77, is coming to the end of his lasting tenure as the play-by-play man for the Rangers, who have two games left on their 2024-25 docket. He has held the role since 1984 and has routinely been spelled by Albert when performing other broadcasting duties. Albert, who also fills in for top Knicks play-by-play man Mike Breen, is currently the primary play-by-play man for the Rangers' radio broadcasts on ESPN New York.
Albert is the son of longtime MSG voice Marv but has carved out a sterling reputation and resume for himself on both the local and national levels. He continues to narrate NFL games for Fox as well as national hockey broadcasts on TNT Sports. He called the 2021 and 2024 editions of the Stanley Cup Final for NBC and TNT respectively and recently put forth a memorable call for the NHL-record 895th goal scored by Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin.
There's no word on whether Albert's newfound duties will affect his current duties with the Knicks. Albert serves as one of several backup options for MSG on Knicks game days alongside radio rep Tyler Murray.
Walker's report also stated that Joe Micheletti will return to the Rangers' MSG booth as the primary color commentator. Alex Faust, who occasionally fills in for Albert on the radio, will serve as his prime spell option when his national duties arise.
