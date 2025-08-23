Knicks Can Rely on Two Star Forwards
The New York Knicks have two of the better wings in the game in Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.
Both of them have come to the Knicks within the last two years to help turn the team from good to great. Each of them have done that in their own ways, but which player is better.
The Case For OG Anunoby
Anunoby has blossomed into one of the best defenders in the league over the past few years and he continues to make an impact on the offensive end as well. This past season, Anunoby averaged a career-best 18 points per game while making 37.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Not only can Anunoby make his 3-point shots, but he also has developed a midrange jumper that cannot be ignored. On top of that, he has figured out how to make an impact on offense without the ball in his hands. That should come in handy when Mike Brown implements his new offensive system that requires a lot of ball movement.
It's no coincidence that the Knicks are a better team with Anunoby on the roster and the squad has gone deeper in the playoffs each year since he arrived in a trade from the Toronto Raptors.
The Case For Mikal Bridges
Bridges just signed a four-year, $150 million extension to stay with the Knicks until the end of the decade. He makes slightly less than Anunoby, but his value might be stronger than his teammate's.
Him and Anunoby have a lot in common. Both are strong defenders and can score the basketball at a high rate for someone that's the third or fourth option on the team.
Bridges has proven in the past that he can be a No. 1 option on offense, while Anunoby likely couldn't be. However, the Knicks don't need either of them to be Jalen Brunson.
At the end of the day, the Knicks have two Swiss army knives on the wings and they can't accomplish their goals without both of them playing on a high level.
