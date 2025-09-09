All Knicks

Three More Knicks With Hall of Fame Potential

The New York Knicks could see three of their top players in franchise history enter the Hall of Fame soon.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after making a three point basket against the New Orleans Pelicans. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are proud to have Carmelo Anthony represent them in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, but it's only a matter of time before someone else from the historic franchise follows in his footsteps.

Here's a look at three players who could be successors to Anthony in the Hall of Fame:

Amar'e Stoudemire

Stoudemire is eligible for the Hall of Fame now after retiring from the NBA in 2016. He played with the Knicks from 2010-15, but his best years were with the Phoenix Suns from 2002-10.

Throughout his career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams and the All-NBA team five times. It's certainly a strong enough resume that could be considered for the Hall of Fame, but it's far from a lock.

The more he ages, the likelier it is for Stoudemire to get in. Perhaps with Anthony's induction, Stoudemire could join him in a year or two.

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson brings the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It's going to be a while for Brunson to have a chance to enter the Hall of Fame considering he is still in his prime. The 29-year-old point guard is the star of the Knicks, one of the league's premier franchises.

If Brunson can find a way to continue playing at a high level for the Knicks throughout the duration of his contract, there is a good chance he could step into the Hall of Fame someday.

It may take some time, but Brunson is on the path of a Hall-of-Fame career if the next few years are reminiscent of what he's already been able to do in a Knicks uniform.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns isn't as likely as Stoudemire or Brunson, but he still has a shot. He's got a similar trajectory to Stoudemire with five All-Star appearances and three All-NBA honors (albeit, the Third team).

Towns turns 30 in November, so he doesn't have a ton of time to improve his resume, but a Knicks championship would go a long way towards getting him into the Hall of Fame as a former No. 1 overall pick and one of the league's top big men throughout his career.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News