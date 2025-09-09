Three More Knicks With Hall of Fame Potential
The New York Knicks are proud to have Carmelo Anthony represent them in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, but it's only a matter of time before someone else from the historic franchise follows in his footsteps.
Here's a look at three players who could be successors to Anthony in the Hall of Fame:
Amar'e Stoudemire
Stoudemire is eligible for the Hall of Fame now after retiring from the NBA in 2016. He played with the Knicks from 2010-15, but his best years were with the Phoenix Suns from 2002-10.
Throughout his career, Stoudemire made six All-Star teams and the All-NBA team five times. It's certainly a strong enough resume that could be considered for the Hall of Fame, but it's far from a lock.
The more he ages, the likelier it is for Stoudemire to get in. Perhaps with Anthony's induction, Stoudemire could join him in a year or two.
Jalen Brunson
It's going to be a while for Brunson to have a chance to enter the Hall of Fame considering he is still in his prime. The 29-year-old point guard is the star of the Knicks, one of the league's premier franchises.
If Brunson can find a way to continue playing at a high level for the Knicks throughout the duration of his contract, there is a good chance he could step into the Hall of Fame someday.
It may take some time, but Brunson is on the path of a Hall-of-Fame career if the next few years are reminiscent of what he's already been able to do in a Knicks uniform.
Karl-Anthony Towns
Towns isn't as likely as Stoudemire or Brunson, but he still has a shot. He's got a similar trajectory to Stoudemire with five All-Star appearances and three All-NBA honors (albeit, the Third team).
Towns turns 30 in November, so he doesn't have a ton of time to improve his resume, but a Knicks championship would go a long way towards getting him into the Hall of Fame as a former No. 1 overall pick and one of the league's top big men throughout his career.
