Knicks Show Most Love For Carmelo Anthony
The New York Knicks weren't Carmelo Anthony's first home in the NBA or even the place he spent the longest amount of time, but they may have had his biggest impact.
During the Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend, the Knicks' social media showed far more love for Anthony than the Denver Nuggets did. This happens to be the case even though he played for the Nuggets longer and he was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by them.
Anthony requested a trade from the Nuggets back in 2011 to the Knicks, so that could certainly be the reason behind the social media activity, or lack thereof.
Anthony gave shout-outs to both the Nuggets and Knicks during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but his words for New York were a little longer.
"To the New York Knicks, to the city of New York, the mecca of basketball: you gave me more than a jersey. You gave me an identity. From the likes of Madison Square Garden to the heartbeat of every borough, I felt that energy. I carried it. I became it," Anthony said.
"New York is not for the faint of heart. It's pressure, it's expectation, but it's also pride, power and poetry in motion. You show me what it means to carry a city on your back with grace, with grit and with love to the fans. Your passion never wavered, even when things got tough. Your fire lit up every corner of the garden, every chant, every roar, every boom, every moment, we felt it. I felt it.
"And to the Knicks organization: thank you for believing in me, for trusting me to represent the city that never sleeps, that never falls, that never stops. I may have played around the league, but my soul will always echo on 33rd and Seventh. Once a Knick always a Knick."
It isn't a competition to see who can honor Anthony the most or the best, but it's clear that the legend is best-known for his time with the Knicks.
