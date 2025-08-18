Time for Knicks to Give Up on LeBron James?
The New York Knicks and the rest of the league are trying to decipher what LeBron James' future looks like with the Los Angeles Lakers.
It doesn't look like LeBron will be traded this season, but things could change by February's trade deadline. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed LeBron as one of five NBA stars that could be traded by the deadline in six months' time.
"Shoehorning LeBron James into any list is good business because his name drives traffic and interest. But his inclusion here isn't about clicks. It's fully warranted because the Los Angeles Lakers are clearly no longer his team, and because he's playing out the last year of his deal before 2026 free agency," Hughes wrote.
"Though his $53 million salary and outsized presence make trade scenarios tricky, James' status as a ring-chasing star with an expiring contract requires that he be seriously viewed as a candidate to move at the deadline. Excluding him would be a major oversight.
"... James may want to control his destiny via a trade request, and from the Lakers' perspective, it'd make sense to get something for him if the alternative is losing him for nothing in free agency."
LeBron Could Be Traded Soon
Because of his no-trade clause, LeBron can map out his next destination if he agrees to a deal to the right team. Considering the Knicks are in a city large enough to handle a star like LeBron and they are contenders for the title, they make sense as a possible destination.
The Knicks will have to maintain their status as one of the top teams in the East for the first half of the year, but that should happen considering their run to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.
On top of that, the Knicks hired LeBron's former head coach in Mike Brown, so there's some familiarity there that could behoove him to come to New York.
A lot has to happen between now and February, but the stars could align for the King to come to New York.
